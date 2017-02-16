Killeen asks for public's help identifying person of interest in related robberies

Killeen police are asking for the community's help in identifying a person of interest in several robberies.

According to KPD, officers responded to an aggravated robbery at the Valero convenience store located on 1000 W. Stan Schlueter Loop at 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 9. The clerk reported that a man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

At 7:03 a.m. the same morning, KPD responded to an aggravated robbery at the Star Mart Convenience Store at 1310 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. The clerk reported that a man entered the store, showed a handgun, and demanded money. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police believe the two robberies are connected as the suspect in both was wearing a red hooded top, black overcoat, black leather gloves, gray sweatpants, and all white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS.

