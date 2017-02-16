Inmate dies at hospital after becoming disoriented during booking

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate died on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said that 39-year-old Johnny Hall from Bryan was in the Brazos County Jail intake area, waiting to complete the process when he first appeared to be disoriented. Hall was being booked on charges of fleeing from a police officer and tampering with physical evidence.

Booking officers called for assistance from the jail medical staff.

Medical personnel responded, observed his condition and checked his vital signs. Medical personnel made the decision to call for an ambulance and transport Hall to the hospital.

Hall was pronounced dead at the hospital’s emergency department.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into the incident, and the Texas Rangers have also been asked to conduct an independent investigation of the incident. The Texas Jail Commission has been notified, as required by state statute. Additionally, the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace, Tommy Munoz, has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. A Custodial Death Report will be forwarded to the Texas Attorney General. These investigations are standard procedure following a custodial death.

