Copperas Cove holds adoption event in February

The Copperas Cove Animal Shelter will host its monthly free Adoption Event on Thursday February 16, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday February 17, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shelter is located at 1601 North First Street/North FM 116.

During this event the adoption fee for all adoptable dogs and cats will be waived.

An adoption agreement which requires the animals to be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped will still be required.

For additional information regarding this event, please contact the Animal Shelter at (254) 547-558.

