Petition to remove Justice of the Peace that set record-breaking bond filed

The Bell County Jail said the man who originally had a bond set at $4 billion will be released on Monday, 10 days after the bond was reduced. Antonio Willis is currently facing murder charges.More >>
The $4 billion bond a Killeen man was facing for murder has been set aside and replaced with a $150,000 bond by District 27 judge John Gauntt.More >>
A Central Texas Justice of the Peace might have just set the highest bail bond in history...and it's a statement.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
