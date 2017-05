Highlassies, Bulldogs split on the diamond

The McLennan Highlassies and Navarro Bulldogs split today's doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark.



Navarro came from behind to defeat the Highlassies 2-1 in game one. Lizzie Donaldson took the loss in the circle.



McLennan's run came in the bottom of the first. Elizabeth Svienty and Serena Saldivar were both hit by the pitch. Theresa Gonzales followed with a double to deep centerfield to score Svienty.



Navarro tied the game with a run in the top of the fourth. Gaby Martinez singled but was thrown out at second on a fielder's choice by Anika Barbosa. Barbosa then stole her way around to third, and came home to score on a wild pitch.



The Bulldogs sealed the win with a run in the top of the seventh. Makenzie McGallion drew a lead-off walk and was replaced by pinch runner Krissy Johnson. Taylor Goulet followed with a double to the centerfield fence to score Johnson.



Game two was a defensive battle with the Highlassies defeating the Bulldogs 1-0 in eight innings. Vannessa Castro picked up the complete-game win in the circle.



McLennan scored the winning, walk-off run in the bottom of the eighth as Angie Camacho led off with a triple and scored on a single by Svienty.



The Highlassies will compete in the Temple College Tournament Friday and Saturday in Temple.