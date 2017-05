No. 23 Baylor Softball Hosts 16th Annual Getterman Classic

No. 24/23 Baylor softball will make its first home appearance in the 2017 season at Getterman Stadium, hosting the 16th-annual Getterman Classic this weekend, Feb. 16-19.

The tournament field features last season’s champion, North Texas, along with UTSA, Grand Canyon, and Lamar.

GETTERMAN CLASSIC NOTES

• The Getterman Classic will mark the 16th year of the annual tournament, hosted by Baylor University in Waco, Texas.



• The tournament is named after Ted and Sue Getterman, lifelong supporters of the program and instrumental benefactors to starting the Baylor softball program and funding the world-class Getterman Stadium, also carrying their namesake.



• Baylor has won the Getterman Classic 10 times, including two of the last three seasons, carrying a 66-11 all-time record in the tournament.



• North Texas is making its third appearance in the tournament field (2004, 2016) and carries a 4-6 all-time record in the Getterman Classic. North Texas took the 2016 tournament title.



• UTSA is make its third appearance in the Getterman Classic field (2009, 2011).

• GCU and Lamar are both make debuts in the tournament field’s history.



• 2016 marks just the third time in the tournament's history that the field will feature five teams.



• An all-tournament team consisting of 12 players will be selected and presented following the games on Sunday.