Davis Named Finalist for 2016-17 Senior Class Award

Baylor women’s basketball forward Nina Davis is one of 10 finalists for the 2016-17 Senior CLASS Award, the organization announced Wednesday morning. The award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their athletic platforms to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at the Senior CLASS Award website (www.seniorclassaward.com/athletes/nina_davis/) through March 20. Fan votes are combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winner. Finalists were chosen by national media, and the Senior CLASS Award recipient will be announced during the 2017 NCAA Women’s Final Four.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Off the court, Davis gives back each year in the Waco community and abroad. She speaks to youth at prisons, reads to elementary school students, visits hospital patients and babies at the NICU and shares her love for Christ through Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Davis also participates annually in Feed by Starving Children and Care Bear Drive events. The 5-11 forward takes time each summer to take part in Baylor-organized mission trips in Brazil as well.

Her community involvement was inspired by those who provided the same guidance to Davis growing up as a youth in Memphis, Tenn. She now uses her platform as a Baylor student-athlete to have a positive impact on those around her.

Davis has been a leader on the court for the Lady Bears since her freshman year. She is second all-time at Baylor in starts (133) and field goal percentage (57.1), is fifth in career scoring (2,260 points) and sixth in career rebounding (1,004). The two-time consensus All-American and three-time All-Big 12 first team honoree is the fifth Lady Bear to tally 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career.

This season, Davis is averaging 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the No. 4/4 Lady Bears. The 2017 Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year is shooting 55.0 percent from the floor.

Davis and the Lady Bears are back in action against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. inside the Ferrell Center. It is the annual Sic ’Em for the Cure/Play4Kay game and fans are encouraged to wear pink.