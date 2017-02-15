Sheriff's department releases autopsy information on 'badly decomposed' body of child

Madison County sheriff's deputies found a "badly decomposed" body in a pasture on Saturday, according to the sheriff's office. The preliminary results said the body was a female ranging in age from 2 to 5 years.More >>
A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.More >>
One man was injured after a car hit him late Thursday night.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
City Center Waco is looking for people to buy historic buildings downtown. Organizers hosted their Imagine the Possibilities tour Friday night.More >>
