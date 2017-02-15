Sheriff's department releases autopsy information on 'badly deco - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Sheriff's department releases autopsy information on 'badly decomposed' body of child

Madison County Sheriff's Department has released details on the autopsy of a child that was found in a pasture in September. 

The "badly decomposed" body was found on Sept. 17, 2016. It was found near the 7800 block of I-45 southbound. 

The sheriff's department believed the child to be between 3 to 5 years old. A feeding tube was found inside of the body. 

According to the autopsy results, the child was found in a white, plastic garbage bag with a pink dress, a size 4 diaper, and two socks. The child had shown evidence of long, straight, black hair. 

