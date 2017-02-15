Scene cleared after train ran into semi-truck

It took crews about four hours to clear the scene after a train crashed into an 18-wheeler in Robertson County Wednesday.

Union Pacific Train Spokesman Jeff DeGraff said the driver tried to go over the tracks at Gregg and Railroad Streets in Calvert when the rig high-centered.

Calvert Police Chief Mike Hoyt said the driver got out and tried to call the Union Pacific emergency number to stop the train but it was too late.

The train ended up ramming into the semi around 3:45 p.m. causing the rig to nearly wrap around the front of it as the train pushed it up the tracks.

Hoyt said the conductor was hurt, but not badly. He added that the driver walked away unscathed.

Crews had to first back the train off of the semi and then get the semi off the tracks. Then, they were finally able to get a tow truck in to take it away.

DeGraff said none of the cars derailed. He said that now the company has to look at the tracks to see if they have any damage.

