Killeen ISD names head football coach and campus athletic coordinator

Killeen Independent School District has announced the next head football coach and campus athletic coordinator for Shoemaker High School.

Toby Foreman was named on Wednesday. Foreman served as the head football coach at Beaumont Central High School.

Foreman has over fifteen years of coaching experience, being named Coach of the Year three times during his career.

He will begin his new role at Shoemaker High School later this month.

