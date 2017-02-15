Woman hits curb while driving, walks into traffic and collapses

A single car crash sent one woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Killeen Police said a woman tried to turn around at the overpass near the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.

Police said the woman was driving too fast and lost control of the vehicle. Her car hit a curb and then spun out. Police said she then got out of the car, walked into oncoming traffic and collapsed.

EMS took her to Baylor Scott & White Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was involved in the crash.

