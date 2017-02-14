Local couple gives the gift of life for Valentine's Day

Donors walk through the door of Scott & White Blood Donation Center every day and spend about five to seven minutes of their time donating blood.

Dinah and Terry Mackie have been two of those people for 30 years.

"It's because you can and it's helping other people whether you know them or not," Dinah said.

They say they donate every eight weeks, even on a holiday.

Their Valentine's Day donation is a symbol of their love for others and each other.

"Life is worth living because I have her to live it with, and I don't know what I would do without her," Terry said.

Julie Skoda, a recruiter for Scott & White Blood Center, says for every pint donated, Terry and Dinah help save the lives of two people.

"They know the importance of it, especially some of those who are personally affected," Skoda said.

Skoda says they appreciate all their donors, especially those like Terry and Dinah.

"They are very committed to what they do and we really appreciate it, and we wish there were more people like that," Skoda said.

