Immanuel Baptist Church offers Valentine's daycare service

Immanuel Baptist Church decided to help parents celebrate Valentine's Day without the kids. Located in Temple, the church offered a Valentine's daycare service to parents in the community who wanted to have date night. The daycare was open for three hours Tuesday evening to everyone in the community.

While parents were enjoying their night, the kids were able to run around, run through a obstacle course and enjoy coloring. There was also a movie room set up for kids who wanted to watch movies and eat popcorn.

Associate Pastor of Youth Jordan Lyndell says that the idea came from their stance, and this is just another way to focus on the community and not the church itself.

"This is so important for us, and we can bring people within the walls of the church and just kind of reach out to them," Lyndell said. "If we start with the kids, we have the opportunity to spread a little bit of the gospel to them try to get them shaped up if we can, and hopefully, it reaches out to the parents and the whole family."

The church hopes that they were able to help couples get closer together and invites anyone who is interested to come out to one of their Sunday services. For more information about Immanuel Baptist Church click here.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.