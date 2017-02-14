Baylor Football Announces Spring Football Dates

Baylor football will open its 2017 spring schedule on Saturday, March 18 and conclude after 15 practices, culminating with the Baylor Football Spring Game on Saturday, April 22 at McLane Stadium.

In the first season of the Matt Rhule era, fans will get their first opportunity to see the Bears in action at noon on the April 22 date. The spring game, which is free and open to the public, will feature BU’s squad divided up into two teams to play an actual game, instead of a scrimmage setting as in past years.

Current Baylor students will have an exclusive chance to see the Bears practice on April 4 as part of the University’s annual Diadeloso celebration. Details for this event will be released at a later day by Baylor Student Activities and Baylor Athletics.

All practices will be closed to the public, except for the aforementioned dates.

Separate from spring practice, Baylor will hold its Pro Day on April 5 as former players get a chance to showcase their skills for NFL scouts. That event will be closed to the public as well.

Baylor finished the 2016 season as Motel 6 Cactus Bowl champions (31-12 win over Boise State), its school-record seventh straight bowl appearance.

The Bears recently signed a top-35 ranked recruiting class and are scheduled to open the 2017 season on Sept. 2 at McLane Stadium (vs. Liberty).

2017 Baylor football season ticket renewals are now live and available in the season ticket holder’s online ticket account. For those seeking season tickets for the first time, a wait list is available to Bear Foundation members only. The deadline to renew current tickets or request new season tickets is March 31, 2017. More information is available at www.baylor.edu/footballtickets or by calling the Bear Foundation at (254) 710-2582.

KEY DATES FOR BAYLOR 2017 SPRING:

March 18 – Spring Practice begins (1st practice)

April 4 – Diadeloso Practice (open to students only)

April 5 – Baylor Pro Day

April 22 – Baylor Football Spring Game (15th practice)

BAYLOR 2017 QUICK?FACTS

• GENERAL?INFORMATION

Location: Waco, Texas

Chartered:??1845, by the Republic of Texas

Enrollment:??16,787

President:??Dr. David Garland (interim)

Faculty Rep.:??Jeremy Counseller

Director of Athletics:??Mack Rhoades

Nickname:??Bears

Colors:??Green (PMS 560) & Gold (1235)

Stadium:??McLane (45,140/2014)

Surface:? Artificial (Hellas Matrix)?

Conference:??Big 12

• FOOTBALL INFORMATION

2016 Record: 7-6, 3-6 Big 12

2016 Bowl Appearance:?Motel 6 Cactus Bowl champs

First Year of Football:??1899

All-Time Football Record:??588-557-44 (.513)

Conference Titles (last):??8 (2014)

Bowl Appearances (last):??23 (2016)