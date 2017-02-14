UMHB Inventory/Supply Manager wins District Award

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Inventory/Supply Manager Chad Widmer has been named 2017 Knight-Pickard Equipment Manager of the Year for District VII. As one of nine district winners, Widmer will now move on to the national ballot, which will be whittled down to three finalists to compete for the Glenn Sharp National Equipment Manager of the Year.

Widmer recently completed his 19th season as equipment manager for the Cru football program and he also oversees inventory needs for all 12 UMHB athletic programs. Widmer has been a member of the American Equipment Manager’s Association (AEMA) for 17 years and became certified in 2006. Currently he serves as that organization’s National Membership Chairman. He has been a presenter at AEMA on panels dealing with helmets and shoulder pads, helmets fitting and handling travel concerns. He also helps lead a Division III session every year at his convention. Widmer is a seven-time nominee for the Knight-Pickard District VII Equipment Manager of the Year. He is a 2001 graduate of UMHB and Widmer and his wife, Kelli, have been married since 2011.

District VII includes the states of Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Colorado and district awards cover every level of collegiate football (FBS, FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior colleges). The Glenn Sharp National Equipment Manager of the Year winner will be announced at the AEMA National Convention this summer.