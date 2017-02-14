Baylor professor talks about the history of Valentine's Day

People often associate Valentine's Day with love, chocolates and gifts. However most people may not be aware of how the holiday actually originated.

History Professor Dr. Beth Allison Barr from Baylor said historical evidence shows the holiday was founded in the medieval times. In the 14th and 15th centuries, many lovers chose their mates in February, which sparked the beginning of Valentine's Day.

"By the time we get to the 19th century, it was the Victorians who really created the Valentine's Day card and we start having the valentine rhymes. Rhymes such as moral, moral valentine, I'll be yours, if you'll be mine," Dr. Barr.

Dr. Barr said it was a literary tradition in Medieval England for lovers to exchange gifts and call each other their valentine.

