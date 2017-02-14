Midway student arrested for terroristic threat, brought pellet gun to school

Midway ISD said a Midway high school student was arrested Tuesday morning for bringing an empty pellet gun to school. Midway ISD said the student made a verbal threat in the presence of witnesses.

The student was charged with a terroristic threat.

The student and the pellet gun were detained before the first bell. No one was in direct danger or harmed.

“Threats towards other students are taken very seriously by MHS administrators, and we will do all we can to maintain the safety and security of our students and staff,” Dr. Merritt said. “We are grateful for the trust and relationship we have with students who immediately reported this situation so we could address it quickly.”

