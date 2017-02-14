Valentines meet to celebrate love after loss

Most think of Valentine's Day as a day to celebrate the love they have for their loved ones who are still living, but a group of locals met to change that standard.

The Lake Shore Funeral Home hosted their 4th Annual Widowed Men & Women's Valentine Luncheon. The celebration is centered around giving those who have lost their significant other, a chance to cherish that person on V-Day.

"The loss of a loved one especially a spouse is a difficult time," said Brent Shehorn, the owner of Lake Shore Funeral Home. "It is a special day even though one of them already left... this is meant to brighten someone's day."

Anne Harris is a widow who recently loss her husband.

"I just became a widow in November... we had been married close to 69 and a half years," Harris said. "It's been a journey that I'm having to go through, and it's real hard right now because it's still very raw."

She said coming to the luncheon is a good way to help herself heal.

"Brent had told me about this, and I received an invitation and I wasn't sure I was gonna come, but I'm glad I did," Harris said. "

Widowers met for fun, food, fellowship, and to make new connections with others who have lost their partners.

