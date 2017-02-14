It's not too late to pick up V-Day flowers

It's the big day - Valentine's Day - but it's no too late to pick up those V-Day bouquets if you shop locally.

Kim Seesing is the co-owner and head designer at Bloomingals Floral Boutique. She said the shop has been preparing for Valentine's Day for at least a week.

"It's been pretty hectic," Seesing said. "I foresee it getting more and more hectic as flowers are delivered today, and they see other people getting flowers, and they remember that it's Valentine's," she added.

The shop owner said she and her team have been dedicated to making sure everyone get their flowers. She said they even changed their store hours by opening earlier and staying open later to prepare for the rush.

Seesing said although they are committed to making everyone's V-Day flower delivery special, there are a couple of things people placing last minute orders should keep in mind.

"Be patient. We are here making arrangements ahead of time and we'll have our cooler full of arrangements that we can just tag," Seesing said. "If you need it delivered by a particular time just come in and pick it up and take it with you, or be understanding that the orders that were placed first will be the orders that we deliver first.

Seesing said the boutique will be open until at least 7:30 p.m. tonight.

