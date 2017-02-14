Morgan's Point Resort officials rescue two people at Lake Belton

The Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department said two people were rescued at Tweedle Mountain on Lake Belton Tuesday morning.

The fire department said Morgan’s Point Resort Marine Operations were requested to assist a disabled boat that was taking on water. The call came in at 3 a.m.

The caller added that they were without power and were adrift.

Due to heavy winds, waves over the bow and storm/lightning activity, Water Rescue Personnel aborted the mission due to safety concerns.

Officials said land based rescue was not possible due to location and access.

Morgan’s Point Resort Water Rescue Personnel boarded the Game Warden boat and continued the mission when storm activity subdued and became safer.

The boat and the passengers were located around 4:45 a.m.

Officials said both adults were wearing PFD’s and sustained no obvious injuries. Both adults were transported to the hospital for evaluation because they were exposed to cold water temperatures.

Morgan's Point Resort Marine Operations, assisted by Texas Game Wardens, Scott & White EMS, and Bell County Sheriff's Department responded with four apparatuses, two boats and 10 personnel on scene.

