The city of Lorena approves the "No Truck Left Lane" proposal from TxDOT

Lorena City Council members did not hesitate to approve the TxDOT "No Truck Left Lane" proposal at this week's meeting.

The proposal will prohibit 18 wheelers and trailers with two or more axles from traveling in the fast lane on Interstate 35 from the southern limits of Waco to the northern city limits of Bruceville-Eddy. The proposal would apply to both the northbound and southbound mainline directions of I-35 for 11 miles.

Chief of Police Tom Dickson believes approving this item will make things easier on the road for drivers.

"It will make travel along Interstate 35 safer, and it will help with traffic in case we have an accident where we can keep the lane flowing," Dickson said.

The city will send the approved proposal back to TxDOT and they will have the final say as to when it will go into effect.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.