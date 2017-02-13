UMHB Baseball season opener postponed

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team’s 2017 season opener has been postponed for one day due to the threat on inclement weather in Seguin on Tuesday. The Cru will now face Texas Lutheran in Seguin for a 7:00 PM start on Wednesday, February 15th, instead of on Tuesday night as originally scheduled. Links to live statistics and live video for Wednesday’s season opener are available on www.cruathletics.com.

Following Wednesday’s contest, the Cru will return to action with three games at the Clements Fluids Classic, hosted by U.T. Tyler on Saturday and Sunday.