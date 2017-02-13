Baylor Women’s Golf Tied for Eighth in Puerto Rico

Baylor women’s golf fell back to spots into a tie for eighth place after shooting 7-over-par 295 in Monday’s second round at the 2017 Lady Puerto Rico Classic at Rio Mar Country Club. The Lady Bears are 10 shots back of the lead heading to Tuesday’s final round.

Junior Amy Lee shot her second consecutive round of 1-under 71 to finish the day tied for second place individually at 2-under 140, three strokes back of Furman’s Haylee Harford (-5). Sophomore Maria Vesga made six birdies on her way to a 1-over 73, which has her in fifth place at 1-under 143 for the tournament.

Freshman Fiona Liddell carded a 3-over 75 and is tied for 23rd place at 5-over 149, while redshirt sophomore Dylan Kim improved seven shots from her first-round score with a 4-over 76 to move into 72nd place at 15-over 159. Senior Maggie Beth Byers is in 77th place at 21-over 165 after a second-round 7-over 79.

Baylor (+17) is just three strokes back of the top three, trailing Furman (+7), Kent State (+10), TCU (+14), Arkansas (+15), Georgia (+16), North Carolina State (+16) and Michigan (+16). BU is tied with Texas Tech (+17) and in front of LSU (+29), Purdue (+30), Iowa State (+31), Augusta (+32), Vanderbilt (+34) and Maryland (+40).

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor has combined for 29 birdies, one back of the tournament lead – 17 of those birdies came in Monday’s second round.

Baylor is tied for fourth in the 15-team field in par-3 scoring at 8-over 3.20. BU is sixth in par-5 scoring at 1-under 4.98 and 14th in par-4 scoring at 31-over 4.31.

Maria Vesga made six birdies on Monday, tied for second-most in the 80-player field.

Vesga leads the tournament with 11 birdies over 36 holes.

Vesga is tied for the tournament lead in par-4 scoring at 2-under 3.90 and is tied for 16th in par-3 scoring at 1-over 3.12.

Amy Lee is tied for first in par-5 scoring at 5-under 4.38, tied for seventh in par-3 scoring at even-par 3.00 and tied for 20th in par-4 scoring at 3-over 4.15.

Fiona Liddell is tied for 10th in par-4 scoring at 1-over 4.05.

Lee and Liddell each have a team-high 23 pars, tied for 19th-most in the field.

STAT OF THE DAY

11 – Maria Vesga leads the 80-player field with 11 birdies over 36 holes, including five birdies over her first nine holes in Monday’s second round.

WHAT'S NEXT

Tuesday’s third and final round is a 6:30 a.m. CT shotgun start. Baylor players are paired with golfers from Georgia and Texas Tech. Vesga and Lee will begin from No. 8, Liddell will tee off on No. 9, Kim will start from No. 10 and Byers will begin on the 11th tee.