Regis, Mills Named ASC Men's Basketball Players of the Week

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball player Daniel Mills has been named American Southwest Conference West Division Player of the Week for the week ending February 12th. Mills is the first UMHB men’s basketball player to win ASC weekly honors this season.

Mills, a senior wing from Belton High School, averaged 30.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over a pair of Cru victories last week. He matched his career high with 32 points in a win over Sul Ross State to open the week. Mills added 29 points and nine rebounds as UMHB locked up an ASC Tournament berth with a victory over Howard Payne to end the week. Mills shot 54 percent from the field and added five assists, four steals and three blocked shots over the two games. He was also nine for nine from the free-throw line.

The UMHB men are 15-8 overall and 8-6 in ASC play on the season. The Cru will close out the regular season with road games at McMurry University and Hardin-Simmons University this week in Abilene. UMHB needs one more win to clinch a #3 seed in the ASC Tournament.