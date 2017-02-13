Baylor Baseball’s Montemayor on Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List

Baylor baseball junior RHP Troy Montemayor was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) 2017 Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List, the organization announced Monday.

One of 60 players overall and one of three from the Big 12 on the list, Montemayor adds to his preseason honors that include All-American nods from Collegiate Baseball (second team) and the NCBWA (third team). The San Antonio native is the first Baylor player to be on the preseason list since Brooks Pinckard in 2011. Montemayor was a midseason addition to the watch list last season.

The 13th annual NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award will be given to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I baseball.

Montemayor is coming off a sophomore season that earned him first-team 2016 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings Midwest All-Region and first-team All-Big 12 selections, while also being one of 43 semifinalists for the 2016 Gregg Olson Award (breakout player of the year).

Excelling in his first season as closer, he led the Big 12 and ranked tied for seventh in the country with 14 saves in 2016. Montemayor converted his first eight career save attempts and 14 of 15. In 24 appearances, he posted a 1-1 record and 0.78 ERA, giving up just four runs on 15 hits and nine walks with 22 strikeouts over 23 innings while holding hitters to a .188 batting average.

Montemayor is the ninth player in BU history to record 10 or more saves in a season (first since Josh Michalec set the single-season Baylor and Big 12 records with 21 saves in 2014) and his 2016 season ranks tied for third on BU's single-season saves list and he is already eighth on BU's career list.