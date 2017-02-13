Man whose bond was previously set at $4 billion has been released

The man who originally had a bond set at $4 billion has been released from the Bell County Jail on Monday, 10 days after the bond was reduced. Antonio Willis is currently facing murder charges.

While Willis and his attorney were waiting for a reduction hearing on the lowered bond, his family came to an agreement with Anderson and White Bail Bonds. The company paid the $150,000 bond Monday morning.

Willis' defense attorney said his release has been delayed to Monday afternoon due to a shift change.

The bond was reduced last Friday by a judge to $150,000 after a joint motion filed by the district attorney and the defense attorney. The judge ruled the original bond unconstitutional.

