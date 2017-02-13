Fifth person arrested in connection to death of CTX woman

A fifth person is in jail in connection to the death of a local woman.

31-year-old Kevin Cormier was taken into custody by Rockdale Police last Thursday in Bryan.

He is charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence connected to the disappearance and death of Emily Hacker.

Four other people were arrested and charged with capital murder in January in connection with Hacker’s death.

Cormier’s bond was set at $100,000, and he is currently in the Milam County Jail.

Hacker’s body that was found late last month in a shallow grave near Lyons.

She was originally reported missing on January 20.

