95-year-old receives serenade for Valentine's Day

On Monday, a quartet from the Barbershop Harmony Society serenaded a Central Texas who turned 95 on Sunday for Valentine's Day.



Ruth's daughter sent her this gift to the Living Springs Village in Hewitt, where she lives.



After Ruth received a rose and a valentine card, the group sung to the rest of the residents.



Terry Ermoian, who is the lead of the Brazos Knights, a Barbershop Quartet, said there are no words to describe the feeling of bringing joy to people with music.



"We personally love to do this. I don't think anything is more important than making another person happy. We sing love songs to our wives, but this is special," Ermoian said.



If you would like to schedule a Valentine for your loved one on Feb. 13 or Feb. 14th, call 855-770-0497. The price for the two songs, rose and Valentine's Day card ranges from $50 to up to $65.



Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.