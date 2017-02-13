95-year-old receives serenade for Valentine's Day - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

95-year-old receives serenade for Valentine's Day

HEWITT, TX (KXXV) -

On Monday, a quartet from the Barbershop Harmony Society serenaded a Central Texas who turned 95 on Sunday for Valentine's Day.

Ruth's daughter sent her this gift to the Living Springs Village in Hewitt, where she lives.

After Ruth received a rose and a valentine card, the group sung to the rest of the residents.

Terry Ermoian, who is the lead of the Brazos Knights, a Barbershop Quartet, said there are no words to describe the feeling of bringing joy to people with music.

"We personally love to do this. I don't think anything is more important than making another person happy. We sing love songs to  our wives, but this is special," Ermoian said.

If you would like to schedule a Valentine for your loved one on Feb. 13 or Feb. 14th, call 855-770-0497. The price for the two songs, rose and Valentine's Day card ranges from $50 to up to $65.

