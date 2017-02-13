For centenarian, flowers and candy make the best Valentine's Day gifts

Valentine's Day can be a depressing time for seniors who have lost the loves of their lives or are living alone. But a local organization is making sure our seniors aren't forgotten on this special day.

Caregivers from Visiting Angels in Waco handed out dozens of bouquets to their clients throughout Central Texas, including centenarian Florene McGinnes.

Cupid struck McGinnes with his bow and arrow long ago.

"[I'm] 100. One hundred years old," McGinnes said.

And even after all these years, there's still that special someone in her heart.

"I only have one sweetheart," she said.

Her sweetheart, Noel McGinnes, died years ago.

"I always used to get a beautiful card from my husband," she said.

Since then, others have done what they can to make her feel just as loved on Valentine's Day.

"I always get a box of candy," McGinnes said. "Yes, my son brings me candy."

But this year, McGinnes is getting love from someone else: her caregiver, Janette Flanary, in the form of flowers.

"I love flowers. They're beautiful. They mean Valentine's," McGinnes said.

For Flanary, there is no better feeling than making a client smile.

"Clients are just a joy. It makes me feel really good. In my heart, I love it. I just love to be with the seniors," Flanary said. "I hope to live a 100 like her 'cause she's such a joy."

According to Visiting Angels, a Rutgers University study showed giving seniors a bouquet of flowers can make a big impact in their lives.

"We’re bringing seniors bouquets because the study shows flowers can snap them right out of depression and encourage them to socialize and engage with people around them," Visiting Angels CEO Larry Meigs said.

Not only do flowers and candy put a smile on McGinnes' face, but there's something else keeping her going: "Love. That's the best."

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.