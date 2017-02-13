Waco Police discover 2 pounds of marijuana in hotel room

Waco Police said they discovered over 2 pounds of marijuana, a small quantity of Xanax pills, a handgun and over $2,000 in cash in a Motel 6 hotel room.

The Waco Police Department Street Crimes Unit were in the area of the Motel 6 on 7800 S. I-35 when they noticed some suspicious activity at what was supposed to be an vacant hotel room.

Officer said they smelled marijuana as they approached the room.

After the discovery of the drugs, officers arrested 24-year-old Brendon Quinton of Waco. He was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of Xanax and unlawfully carrying a handgun.

Police said they are unclear on how Quinton has access to the vacant room.

Police added that a traffic stop was conducted on the person leaving the room and an additional arrest was made when the officers found 4 ounces of marijuana.

Police arrested 24-year-old Johnny Maxon-Billings of Waco and charged him with possession of marijuana.

