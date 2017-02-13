Copperas Cove ISD employee stops school bus, saves home from fire

Copperas Cove ISD said that a maintenance employee prevented a house fire last Thursday.

The employee, Raymond Riddle, extinguished a growing fire around noon before it reached a house.

The district said Riddle was on a noon bus route with students on the way to Mae Stevens Learning Academy when he saw a fire spreading due to winds in a yard at 2103/2105 Scott Dr.

He immediately pulled the bus over and sprang into action.

Riddle had the aide on the bus watch the children while he alerted the neighbor. He told the neighbor to begin to bang on the door of the home to get the occupant to evacuate.

Riddle then ran to the bus and grabbed the fire extinguisher and successfully extinguished the fire before it reached the house.

The district added that Riddle is not a regular bus driver, but was filling in because of a bus driver shortage. He is licensed to drive a bus.

Riddle will receive a commendation at Tuesday night’s school board meeting from the CCFD Chief for his heroic actions.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.