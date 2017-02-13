Highway 6 partially closed for 2 hours due to crash, 2 people taken to hospital

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a four vehicle crash that happened on Highway 6 at the intersection of Hill Top Rd. Monday morning.

DPS said a 2004 Dodge Durango travelling west slowed to turn onto Hill Top Rd. A 2007 Chevrolet pick-up struck the back of the Durango, making the Durango go into the path of a 2008 Cadillac Escalade.

The Chevrolet pick-up then struck a 2016 Dodge Journey that was travelling behind the Cadillac Escalade.

The 44-year-old driver of the pick-up was air-lifted to Baylor Scott and White in serious condition. The 24-year-old driver of the Durango was taken by ambulance to Baylor Scott and White in Waco in stable condition.

The driver of the Escalade and the Journey were not injured in the accident.

Lanes were closed partially for two hours during the crash.

