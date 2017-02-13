Police: Suspect robs game room, witnesses not cooperating

Waco Police said a man robbed A and S The Hook Up Game Room on 1726 Colcord Ave around 3:45 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the suspect entered the game room with a bandana covering his face. The suspect displayed a handgun and ordered everyone in the business to the floor.

There were employees and customers in the business at the time of the robbery. There was no injuries reported.

Police said the suspect went to the cash register and stole an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then ran away from the scene.

The security cameras at the business were not recording, according to police. The manager at that business said they were broken.

Police added that no one in the game room was willing to cooperate in the investigation, and they refused to provide a statement.

"It's a little frustrating for us in law enforcement because you have a man that puts everyone in fear of their lives, points a gun at them, orders them on the ground and no one wants to help us find that guy," Sgt. Patrick Swanton said.

He said police are doing everything that they can and hoping at some point someone will provide officers with information.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to contact Waco Police at 254-750-7500.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved