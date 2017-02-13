Hunter Davis became a member of the News Channel 25 family as a reporter in December 2016.

She graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls Texas, with a Bachelor’s degree in Public Relations in December 2016. Hunter was a part of the women’s soccer team during her college career where she played a role in winning a conference title. After three knee surgeries, it was time to call it quits and work towards her new passion - her career. That is when she began a job as an Associate News Producer in Wichita Falls. After a year and half Hunter graduated and moved across state to Killeen, the place she is now calling home.

Hunter is from Red Oak, Texas, but she is excited to be in a new place full of new faces. She enjoys any food she can get her hands on, loves her Cowboys and adores hanging out with her family. She loves meeting new people and hopes you will become one of them.

She would love to become not just a member of the community, but a part of the family. Feel free to contact her at hdavis@kxxv.com