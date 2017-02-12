Baylor Women’s Golf Tied for Sixth in Puerto Rico

Baylor women’s golf is tied for sixth place after shooting 10-over-par 298 in Sunday’s first round at the 2017 Lady Puerto Rico Classic at Rio Mar Country Club.

Sophomore Maria Vesga is tied for first place in the 80-player field after shooting 2-under 70, and junior Amy Lee is tied for third place at 1-under 71. Freshman Fiona Liddell is tied for 25th at 2-over 74, redshirt sophomore Dylan Kim is tied for 74th at 11-over 83, and senior Maggie Beth Byers is in 80th place at 14-over 86.

Baylor (+10) trails Furman (+2), Texas Tech (+4), Kent State (+5), Georgia (+6) and TCU (+6). The Lady Bears are tied with Michigan (+10) and ahead of Arkansas (+11), LSU (+11), North Carolina State (+15), Iowa State (+17), Augusta (+17), Purdue (+20), Vanderbilt (+20) and Maryland (+27).

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor is tied for third in par-3 scoring at 3-over 3.15, tied for eighth in par-5 scoring at 1-over 5.05 and 13th in par-4 scoring at 20-over 4.40.

Baylor’s 12 birdies tied for sixth in the 15-team field, and BU ranked 10th with 51 pars.

Amy Lee was one of three players to make an eagle on Sunday and she tied for first in par-5 scoring at 3-under 4.25.

Lee, Dylan Kim, Maria Vesga and Fiona Liddell all tied for 10th in par-3 scoring at even-par 3.00.

Vesga tied for second in par-4 scoring at 1-under 3.90 and tied for 14th in par-5 scoring at 1-under 4.75.

Vesga was one of three players to make five birdies on Sunday.

Liddell led the team and tied for eighth in the field with 13 pars.

STAT OF THE DAY

4.25 – Amy Lee’s par-5 scoring average, which tied for best in the 80-player field on Sunday. She made an eagle, a birdie and two pars over four par-5 holes.

WHAT'S NEXT

Monday’s second round is a 7 a.m. CT shotgun start. Baylor players are paired with golfers from LSU and Arkansas. Vesga and Lee will begin from No. 8, Liddell will tee off on No. 9, Kim will start from No. 10 and Byers will begin on the 11th tee. Live scoring is available on www.birdiefire.com.