Tractor knocks over transmission tower

The driver of a tractor is safe after it hit and knocked over a transmission tower near Chatfield.

According to the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management, the incident happened at 7:12 a.m.

The tractor hit and buckled the transmission tower. An Oncor representative told NCOEM that they were able to ground the conductor and get the driver out.

The tower transmission line was on top of 1,500 pounds of ammonium nitrate. Crews made sure there were no issues.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.