Accident causes standstill traffic on Interstate 35

Traffic is at a standstill on northbound Interstate 35 near Bruceville-Eddy.

Seven cars and a semi-truck are involved in an unknown accident near exit 318.

An official on scene said the accident was a result of a car on the side of the road, which was struck by another vehicle, causing a chain reaction.

According to Waze, the accident that has shut down both lanes in the area.

Minor injuries were reported.

