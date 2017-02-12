Accident causes standstill traffic on Interstate 35 - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Accident causes standstill traffic on Interstate 35

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX (KXXV) -

Traffic is at a standstill on northbound Interstate 35 near Bruceville-Eddy. 

Seven cars and a semi-truck are involved in an unknown accident near exit 318. 

An official on scene said the accident was a result of a car on the side of the road, which was struck by another vehicle, causing a chain reaction. 

According to Waze, the accident that has shut down both lanes in the area. 

Minor injuries were reported.

