Killeen police investigating possible kidnapping

Killeen police are on the hunt for two people accused of possibly kidnapping a toddler.

Police said the child was taken from a home on Golden Gate Drive and Confederation Drive just before midnight last night.

According to a press release, Lanae Hoskins and James Harris where at that home and stole money and a car at gunpoint and left with three-year-old Jamal Powell.

Jamal was last seen wearing a white onesie with some kind of pattern.

Police said Hoskins and Harris drove off with Jamal in a 2015 gray Dodge Charger with Indiana license plates.

The car has dark-tinted windows, stock rims, and minor damage to the right front driver and passenger doors.

Jamal's legal guardian believes Hoskins and Harris are possibly on their way to Louisiana.

If you have any information, call Killeen police immediately at 254-501-8830.

