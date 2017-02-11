Baylor Women’s Golf Opens Spring Season in Puerto Rico - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Women’s Golf Opens Spring Season in Puerto Rico

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor women’s golf begins its spring season on Sunday at the 2017 Lady Puerto Rico Classic. The three-day, 54-hole event runs Sunday through Tuesday at the par-72 Rio Mar Country Club in Rio Grande, P.R.

The 15-team field features 11 teams ranked among the nation’s top 50 in the latest GolfStat rankings, including five of the nation’s top 15 teams. No. 21 Baylor is joined by No. 5 Georgia, No. 8 Furman, No. 9 Arkansas, tournament-host No. 12 Purdue, No. 15 Kent State, No. 31 North Carolina State, No. 33 Michigan, No. 34 TCU, No. 38 Texas Tech and No. 42 Augusta.

Baylor’s lineup features redshirt sophomore Dylan Kim, junior Amy Lee, sophomore Maria Vesga, freshman Fiona Liddell and senior Maggie Beth Byers. BU players are paired with golfers from Kent State and Furman.

Sunday’s first round is a 7 a.m. CT shotgun start. Kim will begin from the fourth tee, Lee will start from No. 5, Vesga and Liddell will tee off on No. 6 and Byers will start from the seventh tee.

Baylor is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2010, when it finished tied for sixth place in a 16-team field and Hannah Burke tied for second individually at 4-under 212.

Baylor finished among the top four teams in four of its five fall tournaments, including a championship at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown. BU compiled a 58-14-1 head-to-head record over five events. The Lady Bears were led by Lee, who posted a 71.17 stroke average and earned three top-five individual finishes.

  • Baylor Baseball Plays at UTSA Tuesday

    Baylor Baseball Plays at UTSA Tuesday

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:10:02 GMT

    Baylor baseball heads to San Antonio for its final regular season midweek game vs. UTSA on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT before its regular-season-ending Big 12 home series this weekend vs. Kansas State.

    More >>

    Baylor baseball heads to San Antonio for its final regular season midweek game vs. UTSA on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT before its regular-season-ending Big 12 home series this weekend vs. Kansas State.

    More >>

  • Baylor Men’s Golf in Second Place at Stanford Regional

    Baylor Men’s Golf in Second Place at Stanford Regional

    Monday, May 15 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-05-16 02:08:07 GMT

    Baylor men’s golf is in second place after shooting 3-under-par 277 in Monday’s first round of the NCAA Stanford (Calif.) Regional at University of Stanford Golf Course.

    More >>

    Baylor men’s golf is in second place after shooting 3-under-par 277 in Monday’s first round of the NCAA Stanford (Calif.) Regional at University of Stanford Golf Course.

    More >>

  • Rangers OF Carlos Gomez to miss 4 to 6 weeks

    Rangers OF Carlos Gomez to miss 4 to 6 weeks

    Monday, May 15 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-05-15 22:39:22 GMT
    Texas Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez underwent an MRI and further examination by Dr. Keith Meister on Monday. The test confirmed that Gomez has a right hamstring strain and he is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks. Gomez will be placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday and at that time, the Rangers will make a corresponding move to replace him on the active roster. Gomez sustained the injury while running the bases and scoring from second base in the seventh inning...More >>
    Texas Rangers outfielder Carlos Gomez underwent an MRI and further examination by Dr. Keith Meister on Monday. The test confirmed that Gomez has a right hamstring strain and he is expected to be sidelined for four to six weeks. Gomez will be placed on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday and at that time, the Rangers will make a corresponding move to replace him on the active roster. Gomez sustained the injury while running the bases and scoring from second base in the seventh inning...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly