Baylor Women’s Golf Opens Spring Season in Puerto Rico

Baylor women’s golf begins its spring season on Sunday at the 2017 Lady Puerto Rico Classic. The three-day, 54-hole event runs Sunday through Tuesday at the par-72 Rio Mar Country Club in Rio Grande, P.R.

The 15-team field features 11 teams ranked among the nation’s top 50 in the latest GolfStat rankings, including five of the nation’s top 15 teams. No. 21 Baylor is joined by No. 5 Georgia, No. 8 Furman, No. 9 Arkansas, tournament-host No. 12 Purdue, No. 15 Kent State, No. 31 North Carolina State, No. 33 Michigan, No. 34 TCU, No. 38 Texas Tech and No. 42 Augusta.

Baylor’s lineup features redshirt sophomore Dylan Kim, junior Amy Lee, sophomore Maria Vesga, freshman Fiona Liddell and senior Maggie Beth Byers. BU players are paired with golfers from Kent State and Furman.

Sunday’s first round is a 7 a.m. CT shotgun start. Kim will begin from the fourth tee, Lee will start from No. 5, Vesga and Liddell will tee off on No. 6 and Byers will start from the seventh tee.

Baylor is playing in the tournament for the first time since 2010, when it finished tied for sixth place in a 16-team field and Hannah Burke tied for second individually at 4-under 212.

Baylor finished among the top four teams in four of its five fall tournaments, including a championship at the Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown. BU compiled a 58-14-1 head-to-head record over five events. The Lady Bears were led by Lee, who posted a 71.17 stroke average and earned three top-five individual finishes.