UMHB men's basketball tops Howard Payne and clinches ASC Tournament berth

Baylor baseball heads to San Antonio for its final regular season midweek game vs. UTSA on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT before its regular-season-ending Big 12 home series this weekend vs. Kansas State.More >>
Baylor baseball heads to San Antonio for its final regular season midweek game vs. UTSA on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT before its regular-season-ending Big 12 home series this weekend vs. Kansas State.More >>
Baylor men’s golf is in second place after shooting 3-under-par 277 in Monday’s first round of the NCAA Stanford (Calif.) Regional at University of Stanford Golf Course.More >>
Baylor men’s golf is in second place after shooting 3-under-par 277 in Monday’s first round of the NCAA Stanford (Calif.) Regional at University of Stanford Golf Course.More >>
The McLennan Highlanders showed up to play in this afternoon's elimination game with the Grayson Vikings at the Region V Tournament in Lubbock.More >>
The McLennan Highlanders showed up to play in this afternoon's elimination game with the Grayson Vikings at the Region V Tournament in Lubbock.More >>
Baylor baseball freshman catcher Shea Langeliers and junior reliever Troy Montemayor earned weekly awards from the Big 12 Conference, the league announced Monday.More >>
Baylor baseball freshman catcher Shea Langeliers and junior reliever Troy Montemayor earned weekly awards from the Big 12 Conference, the league announced Monday.More >>