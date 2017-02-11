Highlassies sweep Kilgore in dramatic fashion

In this afternoon's home opener, the fifth-ranked McLennan Highlassies swept the Kilgore Rangers in two dramatic finishes.



McLennan took game one 3-2 with Victoria Vasquez getting the win.



McLennan scored one run in the bottom of the third as Elizabeth Svienty singled, moved to second on a ground out by Theresa Gonzales, stole third and scored on a Kilgore error.



The Rangers tied the game in the sixth as Kaitlyn Stebelton tripled and scored on a fly out by Jo Rivera.



The game remained tied at the end of seven innings, forcing extras. Kilgore scored a run in the top of the eighth. Lacy Hamblek singled and advanced to second on a fielder's choice by Stebelton. Hannah Carpenter then doubled to score Hamblek.



With the game on the line, the Highlassies stepped up in the bottom of the eighth. Serena Saldivar led off with a double and scored on a single by Victoria Gonzales. Gonzales then moved to second on a bunt by Zayra Olguin and scored on a walk-off double by pinch hitter Ruby Trejo.



The Highlassies also defeated the Rangers 3-2 in the nightcap with Lizzie Donaldson in the circle.



Kilgore scored two runs in the top of the sixth. Carpenter drew a walk and scored on a double by Rivera. Rivera then advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a Highlassies' error that put Shelby Edwards on first.



McLennan responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game. Theresa Gonzales singled and scored on a triple by Saldivar. Saldivar then came in to score on a fly out by Olguin.



The Highlassies' winning run came in the bottom of the seventh as Breanna Heredia walked and scored on a double by Sveinty.



McLennan will host Navarro for a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bosque River Ballpark.



Kilgore 000 001 01 – 2 8 3

McLennan 001 000 02 – 3 7 1

Katy Worrell and

Vannessa Castro, Victoria Vasquez (8) and Estrella Guardiola. WP: Vasquez; LP: Worrell. Leading hitters – Kilgore: Kaitlyn Stebelton (1-4, 3B), Hannah Carpenter (1-4, 2B, RBI), Jo Rivera (2-4, RBI) and Manda Wilmoth (2-3, 2B); McLennan: Serena Saldivar (2-3, 2 2B, RBI), Victoria Gonzales (2-3, RBI) and Ruby Trejo (1-1, 2B, RBI). Record: McLennan 11-2.



Kilgore 000 002 0 – 2 4 0

McLennan 000 002 1 – 3 7 1

Lashanda Jones, Sierra Phillips (6) and Shelby Edwards. Lizzie Donaldson and Breanna Heredia. WP: Donaldson; LP: Phillips. Leading hitters – Kilgore: Jo Rivera (1-3, RBI) and Shelby Edwards (1-3, RBI); McLennan: Serena Saldivar (2-2, 3B, RBI), Zayra Olguin (0-3 , RBI) and Elizabeth Svienty (1-4, 2B). Record: McLennan 12-2.