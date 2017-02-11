72-year-old CTX woman graduates college

Mary Zeigler is a seventy-two year old firecracker of a personality who does not like soap operas or being retired.

So, she changed that.

Friday night, Miss Mary, as she is known around campus, graduated from Vista College Killeen Campus with an Associate's Degree in Medical Insurance, Billing and Coding.

She didn't want to sit at home doing nothing after her retirement from Bank of America in March of 2011, so she decided to do something... fruitful.

"If you don't keep your mind active, you lose it. That's how people get Alzheimer's and Parkinson's and those different things because the brain's just there idle, not doing anything. And I want to be active, and I love learning," Zeigler said.

Miss Mary was greeted with a standing ovation as she made her way across the stage to get her diploma.

She will now work for Scott & White Medical Center in their billing department.

Zeigler said some of the other students in her classes referred to her as mom.

Her professors said they didn't take it easy on her, and that she definitely earned that degree.

