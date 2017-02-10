Killeen standoff ends peacefully

A standoff between a 30-year-old man and Killeen police ended peacefully Friday night.

Police were called to the 2500 block of Uvero Alto Drive near Bunny Trail in Killeen around 6:15 p.m. about a man who was intoxicated and possibly armed with a gun.

Killeen police said the man was suicidal.

Police said the family inside the home was able to escape, but the man barricaded himself inside. Negotiators worked for hours to try to get the man out safely.

After several hours, police were able to speak to the man and convinced him to come outside peacefully.

