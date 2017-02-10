Highlanders defeat Baton Rouge, trail Midland

The Baylor softball team (43-12) secured its seventh-straight NCAA Tournament bid, hosting the NCAA Softball Regional rounds in Waco for the first time since 2014.More >>
The Baylor softball team (43-12) secured its seventh-straight NCAA Tournament bid, hosting the NCAA Softball Regional rounds in Waco for the first time since 2014.More >>
The Texas A&M softball team will make its 16th-consective appearance in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship as the Aggies were selected to host the College Station Regional as the No. 9 seed, the NCAA Division I Softball Committee announced Sunday.More >>
The Texas A&M softball team will make its 16th-consective appearance in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship as the Aggies were selected to host the College Station Regional as the No. 9 seed, the NCAA Division I Softball Committee announced Sunday.More >>
Baylor baseball battled hard for an 8-7 win over Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon at Reynolds Stadium.More >>
Baylor baseball battled hard for an 8-7 win over Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon at Reynolds Stadium.More >>
In its tightest match of the season, the No. 16 Baylor women’s tennis program fell to Texas A&M, 4-3, in the NCAA Championship second round on Sunday afternoon.More >>
In its tightest match of the season, the No. 16 Baylor women’s tennis program fell to Texas A&M, 4-3, in the NCAA Championship second round on Sunday afternoon.More >>
The McLennan Highlanders stayed alive in the Region V Tournament with a 9-2 win over the New Mexico Thunderbirds this afternoon in Lubbock.More >>
The McLennan Highlanders stayed alive in the Region V Tournament with a 9-2 win over the New Mexico Thunderbirds this afternoon in Lubbock.More >>