Highlanders defeat Baton Rouge, trail Midland

The No. 16 McLennan Highlanders defeated Baton Rouge Bears 5-2 this afternoon in their first game of the Tournament of Champions hosted by San Jacinto College. Nick Urbankte picked up the win on the mound to keep the Highlanders undefeated on the season.



Baton Rouge began the scoring with a run in the top of the second as Aidan Hodges doubled, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a ground out by Michael Smith.



McLennan took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second. Josh Breaux led off with a single and moved around to third on a single by Brock Morrison. Cole Haring drew a walk and Breaux scored on a sacrifice fly by Skyler Cox. Mario Vela then doubled to score Morrison.



The Highlanders added one run in the third as Brendan Venter walked, moved to second on a ground out by Josh Breaux and scored on a single by Griffin Paxton.



McLennan tacked on two more runs in the fifth as Joe Breaux led off with a single and scored on a home run over the left-center fence by younger brother Josh Breaux.



The Bears rounded out the scoring with a run in the sixth as Tyler Laporte walked, moved to

second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Joseph Dominguez.



In the last game of day one, McLennan was trailing No. 10 Midland 6-1 in the top of the ninth inning. On Saturday, the Highlanders will face Alvin at 12:30 p.m. and Northwest Florida State at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be streamed live on tsrnsports.com.



McLennan 5, Baton Rouge 2

Baton Rouge 010 001 00 – 2 5 2

McLennan 021 020 00 – 5 10 1

Jon Jones, Keith Meier (5), Logan Ammons (8) and Nicholas Cucci. Nick Urbantke, Jerry Murillo (5), Michael Cugini (7), Palmer Wenzel (8) and Josh Breaux. WP: Urbantke; LP: Jones. Leading hitters – Baton Rouge: Joseph Dominguez (1-3, RBI), Aidan Hodges (3-4, 2B) and Micahel Smith (0-2, RBI); McLennan: Josh Breaux (3-4 HR, 2 RBI), Griffin Paxton (2-4, 3B, RBI), Skyler Cox (1-3, 2B, RBI) and Mario Vela 1-3, 2B, RBI). Record: McLennan 7-0.