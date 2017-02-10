DPS: Man tries to evade trooper, crashes 30 seconds later

A man tried to evade a trooper and crashed 30 seconds later, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The incident happened at 12:40 p.m.

A trooper was trying to stop a car for a traffic violation when the car didn't stop. The driver, Demonte Charles Fearce, 20, evaded troopers for only 30 seconds before losing control and crashing in the 500 block of S. 14th Street.

Fearce was taken to Baylor Scott & White with non-life threatening injuries.

No further information was available.

