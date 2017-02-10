DPS: Man tries to evade trooper, crashes 30 seconds later - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

DPS: Man tries to evade trooper, crashes 30 seconds later

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

A man tried to evade a trooper and crashed 30 seconds later, according to the Department of Public Safety. 

The incident happened at 12:40 p.m. 

A trooper was trying to stop a car for a traffic violation when the car didn't stop. The driver, Demonte Charles Fearce, 20, evaded troopers for only 30 seconds before losing control and crashing in the 500 block of S. 14th Street. 

Fearce was taken to Baylor Scott & White with non-life threatening injuries. 

No further information was available. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly