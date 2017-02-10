Parents of autistic student blaming school for injuries

The parents of a severely autistic 4-year-old are demanding answers from Connally ISD after the student came home with multiple bruises.

Annette Cunningham said her grandson has returned home from Connally Primary School with bruises and bite marks. "He can't tell us mommy somebody hurt me somebody pushed me down he can't tell us that but somebody's got to speak for that baby. Cunningham said that when they asked the school they were unable to give them any answers as to what happened.

"I would like some answers why they let this happen to my son," Rebekah Hickerson said. In another incident, "There was bleeding in his ear. They did not call me until 3 o clock . My son had blood coming out of his ear the incident happened at 10 in the morning."

Cunningham reported the injuries to the school district. The Connally ISD Police say they are currently investigating but no criminal wrongdoing is pending at this times. Officials also maintain they have found no wrongdoing of staff at this time.

In a statement the district said, " We take this matter seriously. The Connally ISD Special Education Department and Connally ISD Police Department thoroughly looked into the matter and found no confirmation of any wrong doing by district employees."

Despite the investigation the family still has answers. They want the school to notify parents and do a better job of keeping watch with students with special needs. "I can't understand why no one in the whole school noticed bruises and said one word. Everybody let Issac down, everybody," Cunningham said.

The family has taken Issac out of school and are now looking at their next option. "We will pursue this further. If we have to do a lawsuit if we have to press charges whatever because no child should have to go through what he went through," Cunningham said.

