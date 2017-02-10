Two separate crashes cause traffic delays - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX (KXXV) -

Two separate crashes were  blocking lanes through the Bruceville-Eddy area. The area is now cleared.

The first accident was a three car crash blocking the right lane on southbound Interstate 35 at Old Blevins Road. 

The other accident was blocking a lane near mile marker 318. 

