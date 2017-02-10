Temple SWAT serve warrant for stolen weapons, children in home

Friday morning, Temple SWAT and investigators served a search warrant at a home on South 43rd Street.

The search warrant was for stolen weapons.

At the time of the raid, Brenda Hernandez and her two small children were home.

Hernandez said she heard glass break, and then men rushed in with guns.

She and her two children were escorted out of the home while SWAT and investigators searched the home.

Hernandez lives in the home with her two children, her husband, his parents and his three sisters.

Temple Police Department has yet to provide any follow up information.

