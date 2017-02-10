Bryan police looking for three suspects involved in robbery

Bryan police are looking for three suspects who robbed the EZ Corner Mart on Harvey Mitchell Pkwy.

Police said three men entered the store on Thursday around 9:15 p.m. Two of the suspects were armed.

They demanded money from the clerk and left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

