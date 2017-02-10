Car crashes into Robinson ISD bus, no injuries

No one was injured Friday morning after a car crashed into a Robinson ISD school bus.

Waco Police officials said the accident happened around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of S 17th St and the I-35 NB access road.

According to Tim Vancleave the assistant superintendent for Robinson ISD, both the bus and the passenger car involved were stopped at a light on the access road in two left turning lanes. The passenger car was in the inner lane.

When the light turned green, the driver of the passenger car went straight crashing into the bus that was turning left.

Four people were on the bus including three students. No one in either vehicle was hurt.

"The kids are in good spirits," Vancleave said.

It's unclear at this time if the driver of the passenger car was cited.

